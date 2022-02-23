Fundraiser set up to help man from Newbridge, Kildare with rare form of cancer

An online fundraiser has been set up to help a man from Newbridge, County Kildare who has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

A statement released on the official GoFundMe page from one Peter Burke reads as follows: "We are fundraising on behalf of our great friend Derek Burke, who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Peritoneal Mesothelioma.

"For those of you who don't know, this type of malignant cancer is caused by an individual ingesting asbestos fibers and it develops in the peritoneum affecting the lining of the abdomen.

"Since Peritoneal Mesothelioma is so rare, there is a very limited number of providers in the country to help treat this form of cancer; in fact, it is so rare it typically only affects 400-500 people per year.

Mr Burke continued: "Being diagnosed with cancer is hard enough and to add to his stresses, he now has to worry about how he will support his family financially.

Pic: GoFundMe

"Most importantly, the overwhelming medical expenses ahead of him are far more than his family can cover and trips up and down from James Hospital for appointments and treatments... he already had one big surgery last August and his doctors are in talks about sending him to Switzerland for further operations."

He added that while Derek's cancer is not curable, it is treatable, and he plans to listen to his doctors and fight cancer: "Our goal is to help our friend focus on himself and his health instead of the financial burden that fighting cancer and spending precious time with his amazing three children and creating long lasting memories with them."

"No donation is too small, however, if you are unable to donate at this time, please share this fundraiser and keep Derek in your prayers.

"We love him so much: thank you, everyone," Peter Burke concluded.

As of publication, the GoFundMe has received over 110 donations, totaling just over €2,850 of the campaign's €5,000 goal.

The fundraiser can be accessed by clicking here.