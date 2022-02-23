Search

23 Feb 2022

Fundraiser set up to help man from Newbridge, Kildare with rare form of cancer

Fundraiser set up to help man from Newbridge, Kildare with rare form of cancer

Derek Burke was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Peritoneal Mesothelioma. Pic: GoFundMe

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

23 Feb 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

An online fundraiser has been set up to help a man from Newbridge, County Kildare who has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

A statement released on the official GoFundMe page from one Peter Burke reads as follows: "We are fundraising on behalf of our great friend Derek Burke, who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Peritoneal Mesothelioma.

"For those of you who don't know, this type of malignant cancer is caused by an individual ingesting asbestos fibers and it develops in the peritoneum affecting the lining of the abdomen.

"Since Peritoneal Mesothelioma is so rare, there is a very limited number of providers in the country to help treat this form of cancer; in fact, it is so rare it typically only affects 400-500 people per year.

Mr Burke continued: "Being diagnosed with cancer is hard enough and to add to his stresses, he now has to worry about how he will support his family financially.

Pic: GoFundMe

"Most importantly, the overwhelming medical expenses ahead of him are far more than his family can cover and trips up and down from James Hospital for appointments and treatments... he already had one big surgery last August and his doctors are in talks about sending him to Switzerland for further operations."

He added that while Derek's cancer is not curable, it is treatable, and he plans to listen to his doctors and fight cancer: "Our goal is to help our friend focus on himself and his health instead of the financial burden that fighting cancer and spending precious time with his amazing three children and creating long lasting memories with them."

"No donation is too small, however, if you are unable to donate at this time, please share this fundraiser and keep Derek in your prayers.

"We love him so much: thank you, everyone," Peter Burke concluded.

As of publication, the GoFundMe has received over 110 donations, totaling just over €2,850 of the campaign's €5,000 goal.

The fundraiser can be accessed by clicking here.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media