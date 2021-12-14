People with autism ‘need special parking bays’ in Kildare

Designated parking bays should be provided for people with “hidden” disabilities and autism.

Newbridge councillor Chris Pender wants Kildare County Council to investigate locations where these might be installed. He said that this had been done in Waterford and should make a “massive difference” to people.

He told a Kildare County Council meeting on November 29 that this could be done without having to wait for legislation.

In a report KCC official Evelyn Wright said two “hidden disability bays” were installed in Dungarvan and users are required to pay and display for their parking. Regular disability/accessibility bays are provided for disability badge holders and are regulated by the Road Traffic Act and traffic regulations.

Ms Wright said that in the absence of legislation covering the installation of or regulation of these bays, the provision would not be enforceable. She also pointed out that parking bye laws are to be reviewed across the county and draft plans will be published when this is done - allowing for submissions to be made.