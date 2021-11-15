Kildare community spaces could reopen before Christmas

The possibility of reopening town halls and community spaces was brought up at the most recent Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) meeting.

Kildare County Council (KCC) made a statement on the situation in response to a motion by Labour Party Councillor Angela Feeney, who asked KCC if it “could provide an update regarding the reopening and future management of the Community Space in Maynooth.”

It was heard that the possibility of the Town Hall in Newbridge opening back up before Christmas was being looked into. Furthermore, KCC said that if this hall did successfully re-open, other such spaces may follow, so long as they would open in accordance to Covid-19 guidelines.

A representative for KCC said during the meeting: “If they do reopen, we need to make sure that the measures are properly put in place, that they are robust and that we are all protected.”

Previously, there were calls from multiple Newbridge residents, including Social Democrats Cllr Chris Pender, to re-open Newbridge Town Hall before Christmas in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines.