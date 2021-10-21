Search

21/10/2021

Man arrested in Newbridge for alleged assault appears in court by videolink

Detained

Naas Courthouse moving to Racecourse is not good for the town fears local solicitor

Naas Courthouse

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

editor@leinsterleader.ie

A man facing an allegation of assaulting a woman appeared by videolink at Naas District Court on October 20.

Peter Collins, 52, of no fixed abode faces an allegation of assault on a date unknown between October 11 and October 13 at Main Street, Donnybrook and alleged breach of the Public Order Act at Main Street, Newbridge, on October 13.

After being detained the defendant was cautioned and made no reply to the allegations.

Read more Kildare news

Sgt Jim Kelly told the initial court hearing that the State was seeking a remand in custody because of the possible risk of interference with a witness.

Gda Conor Sheehan said the defendant and the injured party were in a relationship for several years. He told the court of arresting the defendant shortly before 1am on October 13 in Newbridge.

He said the woman is in fear and believes the defendant will find her. He added she was told she would be assaulted and she is terrified.

The woman, who was taken to Naas Hospital, was allegedly punched repeatedly and her entire face was black and blue.

On October 20 Sgt Kelly sought an adjournment for another seven days and added that the investigation is at an advanced stage.

Defending solicitor Brian Larkin reiterated that the defendant is contesting the allegations.

Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case to October 27 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He advised the defendant that if he secures bail in the High Court he must turn up in person for the adjourned hearing.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media