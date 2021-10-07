Found hiding in Newbridge bookie office after it closed

Newbridge
A man who was found allegedly hiding in a toilet within a bookie office appeared at Naas District Court on September 8.
Adrian Power, 50, whose address was given as Peter McVerry Trust, 85-87 Ellis Quay, Dublin 7, is facing an allegation of trespass at Boylesports, Henry Street, Newbridge on July 20, 2017.
Sgt Jim Kelly said an alarm activated because a male was behind the counter.
He said the keyholder was alerted after an alarm activated at 11.10pm.
The defendant was in a toilet and allegedly had an iphone which was owned by an employee.
The case was adjourned to October 20 by Judge Desmond Zaidan for the preparation of a book of evidence.
