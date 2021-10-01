Kildare school champions disability equality awareness campaign

The Holy Family Secondary School in Newbridge is the first school in the county to participate in a pilot project promoting inclusion in school.

The Kildare Inclusion in Schools Project (KISP) is a partnership initiative between CKAN, DESSA and Kildare County Council. DESSA is a national community development organisation working to create non-disabling communities. The purpose of DESSA is to create a society where everyone with lived experience of disability and their families can participate equally as full citizens. They do this by working to eliminate the barriers to enable disabled people[1] to reach their potential and participate fully in their community.

CKAN advocates for people with disabilities and its members include Access Groups from Newbridge, Naas, Celbridge, Maynooth and Athy, disability organisations and local Councillors.

The Kildare Inclusion in Schools project seeks to support Kildare schools to become positive to disability. Disability equality awareness in schools is extremely important because it educates students so they may become better citizens.

This project aims to create positive understanding and awareness of disability and disability equality amongst children and young people as well as providing students with practical skills in ensuring their schools are accessible to all, with particular reference to physical accessibility and inclusive communications.

Transition year students at the Holy Family started the course on Thursday, September 30 to coincide with County Kildare Social Inclusion week. A toolkit will be developed alongside the project so that other schools in Kildare can introduce disability equality awareness training.