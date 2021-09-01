Search our Archive

01/09/2021

Penney's €75m Newbridge investment plan could hasten a second bridge for the town

Penney's €75m Newbridge investment plan could hasten a second bridge for the town

Paul O'Meara

paul@leinsterleader.ie

The plan by Penneys to build a €75m logistics centre on the outskirts of Newbridge may hasten the arrival of a second bridge spanning the River Liffey in the town.

A second bridge has been identified as the best way of easing congestion in the town - but no formal proposals have been put forward yet.

Kildare South TD Martin Heydon said the plan is a welcome boost to the local economy.

He also said that  increased traffic movement, if the application is approved "will strengthen further the need for a second bridge for Newbridge" .

He also pointed out that Kildare County Council has progressed this to the design phase.

 

