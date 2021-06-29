Laws needed for e scooters in Kildare

Danger

File image

Reporter:

Paul O'Meara

Email:

paul@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare County Council is awaiting direction from new laws before taking any action to regulate e scooters.

Cllr Noel Heavey asked that KCC consider bringing  forward bye laws covering the use of e scooters on streets, foopaths, walkways and cycleways.


Cllr Noel Heavey

“I hope nobody is killed or seriously injured,” he said, adding that the scooters travel at speeds of 10 km/h to many multiples of that.

The Newbridge councillor added this would enhance safety for all “with this rapidly evolving mode of transport “in the continued absence of national regulations.”

However KCC said that legislation is being considered under a number of headings including e scooters and scramblers.

The  council believes that the introduction of bye laws to County Kildare would be premature and should instead be developed alongside the new impending legislation.

