MEMORY LANE: Check out all the action from Newbridge June Fest 2016
Were you there?
Newbridge's June Fest will be a bit different this year with many of the events going virtual for the second year in a row. The festival always attracts huge crowds with a variety of events every year. We take a look back at all the action and fun from 2016. Were you there? Do you recognise any faces? Tag a friend.
