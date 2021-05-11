Newbridge hair salon has month of bookings in diary as it reopens after lockdown

The Christopher hair salon on Cutlery Road in Newbridge has enough business for the next month due to very eager customers waiting on appointments.

Owner Chris Houlihan, who is joined by his sister Tracy in the business, have been busy preparing for the big re-opening in the past few days.

Chris told the Leader: “A lot of people have been contacting us for appointments and we have also been reaching out to our client base. There is a month of business there in the system so we will be flat out for the next few weeks — which is great.”

Chris also employs two other staff and said it is great to open the shutters and create employment once more. The business only opened in September 2019 so had to shut again after only a few months when the Government ordered the first lockdown in March 2021.

Chris said: “It's been stop, start for us but we're hoping to really get a bit of momentum now and do good business during the summer ahead. “Our customers have been very patient up to now and we want to look after them like we always did and hopefully they will continue to come back!”

Meanwhile Social Democrats co-leader and Kildare North TD Catherine Murphy said that the crucial issue in the days ahead is to enable businesses like hair salons to remain open.

She said: “Given all we know about the increased risk that comes from being indoors, the government should be offering businesses clear guidance on ventilation and advice regarding the ways in which it can be improved.

“Rapid antigen testing, PCR testing, contact tracing and the vaccine programme, are all weapons in our arsenal that must be deployed to ensure that the reopening timetable is adhered to.

“Socialising outdoors is going to be a hugely important part of our collective efforts to suppress the virus and supports for businesses, and improved public facilities, need to be in place to help people do that safely and comfortably.”