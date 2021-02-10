Gaelscoil in Newbridge to hold virtual open night on Thursday

Gaelscoil Chill Dara in Newbridge is holding an online open night for parents of prospective pupils this Thursday.

The Irish language school, located on the Green Road near the edge of the Curragh, opened its doors in 1995. It now has 22 teachers, three SNAs and 377 children on the roll book.

All parents who are interested in primary school education through Irish are invited to attend. The open night event will start on Thursday, January 11, at 8.30pm. Emaill oifig@gaelscoilchilldara.com for an invitation.