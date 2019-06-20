Swish of blades! See first-of-its-kind pineapple chopping machine in Newbridge next week

Like pineapple but put off by the prickles? That pineapple peeling hack that was doing the rounds earlier this year didn't work for you.

If you visit Dunnes Stores in Newbridge next week, you can get your pineapple stripped, chopped and delivered to you in bite-sized pieces in a compostable tub - all in just 20 seconds.

The state-of the-art pineapple cutting machine – understood to be the first of its kind in Ireland – is being supplied to Dunnes Stores by Irish fruit importers Fyffes and will be in Newbridge from Thursday, June 27, to Saturday, June 29.

One of a number of demonstrations planned by Dunnes this Summer, it will give Newbridge shoppers what Fyffes marketing manager, Emma Hunt-Duffy says will be "the chance to see how quickly a swish of blades can serve up pineapple-to-go and at no added cost beyond the recommended retail price of the pineapple itself".