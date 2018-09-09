Man in court after drugs found in Newbridge home

A Newbridge resident appeared at Naas District Court last Thursday, September 6, charged with two drugs-related offences.

Adrian Rozpedowski, 35, with an address listed as 49 College Orchard, Newbridge is charged with possession of cannabis at his home address on February 5, 2017 and with possession of the cannabis for sale or supply.

Judge Desmond Zaidan heard evidence how the defendant’s home was search by Gardai using a warrant. The value of the cannabis was approximately of €2,200.

Sgt Brian Jacob revealed that Gardai also discovered weighing scales and deal bags at the premises.

The court heard that the defendant made admissions and was cooperative. He said that he only supplied his friends with the drugs. He has no previous convictions.



Representing him, Matt Byrne explained that Mr Rozpedowski is single and supports his mother back in Poland. Although living in Newbridge, he works in the UK.

Mr Byrne said that his client was willing to offer a charitable donation of €2,000. Judge Desmond Zaidan adjourned the case until November 15 next to allow him to come up with that money.