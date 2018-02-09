Kildare students through to regional finals of Junk Kouture

Several Kildare schools projects have made it through to the Eastern Region finals of schools fashion and art competition Junk Kouture.

The competition, sponsored by Bank of Irleand, challenges secondary school students to create unique, original and innovative outfits from recycled materials and junk.

Students make their designs out of unwanted ‘junk’. The Eastern regional final will be held on March 5 in the Helix, Dublin.

The Kildare projects which have qualified are: ‘Saturday Night Fever’ from Ardscoil na Trionoide, Athy; ‘The Sweet Road to Success’ from Confey College, Leixlip; ‘Hinomaru’ from the Holy Family Secondary School, Newbridge; ‘Tin for the Win’ from Kildare Town Community College; ‘Clean Our Coast’ from Maynooth Post Primary; ‘Dragon Sceal’, ‘The High Road’ and ‘Try Stop Us’ from Scoil Mhuire Community School, Clane; ‘Circus of the Past’ and ‘Memories’ from St Wolstan’s, Celbridge.

Pictured here is ‘Hinomaru’, the creation of Sophie Burke (Year 5B) from the Holy Family Secondary School, Newbridge. Picture: Michael Donnelly