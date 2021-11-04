Ireland starting team named for Autumn Nations Series test against Japan

Andy Farrell has named the Ireland match day squad for the opening Autumn Nations Series test match against Japan at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, November 6.

Jonathan Sexton will captain the side on his 100th appearance for Ireland. He is joined at half-back by Jamison Gibson Park with Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose reunited in the centre for the first time since the rescheduled Six Nations fixture against Italy in October 2020.

Hugo Keenan starts at fullback in his 14th consecutive game for Ireland and is flanked in the backfield by Munster's Andrew Conway and James Lowe.

Furlong is joined in the front row by Andrew Porter, who makes his first international start at loosehead, with Ronan Kelleher named at hooker.

James Ryan and Munster's Tadhg Beirne are named at lock and the Leinster trio of Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan make up the backrow.

Munster's Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Keith Earls are among the replacements named for Saturday’s game; along with are uncapped hooker Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham and Iain Henderson.

In July the two sides produced a nine try thriller with Ireland emerging 39-31 victors.

TEAM: Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD); Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen), Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD), Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians), James Lowe (Leinster); Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College), Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster); Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf); Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne), James Ryan (Leinster/UCD); Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College), Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD), Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere). Replacements: Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne), Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf), Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers), Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy), Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution), Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen), Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf), Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster).