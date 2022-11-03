Irish govt announces biggest ever forestry investment of €1.3bn

A billion euro investment in Irish forestry has been announced by the Irish government.

The Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, Minister of State with responsibility for Forestry, Senator Pippa Hackett, and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, today (November 3) announced the proposed investment of €1.3 billion in funding for the next national Forestry Programme.

It represents the largest ever investment in tree-planting by an Irish Government.

Speaking about the news, Taoiseach Martin said, "This commitment by the Government to such a substantial financial package reflects the seriousness with which we view the climate change and biodiversity challenges, which affect all of society.

"Forestry is at the heart of delivering on our sustainability goals and strong support is needed to encourage engagement from all our stakeholders in reaching our objectives."

According to Minister Pippa Hackett, the funding comes at an appropriate time given "the urgency of taking climate mitigation measures".

She said, "I’m delighted to have secured a package of €1.318 billion for forestry. This will support the biggest and best-funded Forestry Programme ever in Ireland. Planting trees is one of the most effective methods of tackling climate change as well as contributing to improved biodiversity and water quality. One of my main aims is to re-engage farmers in afforestation.

"I’m delighted therefore to be proposing a new 20-year premium term exclusively for farmers, as well as introducing a new small-scale native woodland scheme which will allow farmers to plant up to 1 hectare of native woodland on farmland and along watercourses outside of the forestry licensing process."

Minister McConalogue said, "Today we commit to providing unprecedented incentives to encourage the planting of trees that can provide a valuable addition to farm income and help to meet national climate and biodiversity objectives.

"This funding guarantees continued payments to those forest owners who planted under the current scheme and who are still in receipt of premiums. It also offers new and improved financial supports to those who undertake planting and sustainable forest management under the new Programme.

"We intend to increase premiums for planting trees by between 46% and 66% and to extend the premium period from 15 to 20 years for farmers."

He continued: "We are approaching a new and exciting period for forestry in Ireland. The new Forestry Programme will drive a new and brighter future for forestry, for farmers and for our climate.”

The proposed new Forestry Programme is currently out to public consultation as part of the Strategic Environmental Assessment and Appropriate Assessment process.

Consultation closes on November 29 and any changes which result from this process will be incorporated into the programme and strategy.

Minister Hackett said, "I would strongly encourage all interested parties to engage with the consultation in advance of the Strategy and Programme being finalised.”

The new Programme is built around the principle of right trees in the right places for the right reasons with the right management. It aims to deliver more diverse forest which will meet multiple societal objectives, economic, social and environmental.

Higher grant rates for forest establishment are also proposed with increases of approximately 20% to reflect rising living costs. The new one hectare native tree area scheme will also make it easier for landowners who wish to plant small areas of trees on their farm.

The Taoiseach concluded: "I welcome this milestone and I believe that this funding injection will be an important catalyst in delivering on the ambition outlined in the new Forest Strategy. Our environmental challenges are huge but so is our commitment to overcoming them and this Forestry Programme is key to delivering so many of our priorities."

The new Programme will be 100% Exchequer funded and is subject to State Aid approval from the EU Commission.