WATCH: Wind turbine struck by lightning near Irish town

Footage from: Twitter - Padraig O'Reilly Photographer
A wind turbine off the coast of Arklow, County Wicklow was struck by lightning during Wednesday's adverse weather conditions.
Lightning and thunder were present in parts of the country throughout the day and the southeast area felt the full effect of the elements when a wind turbine caught fire yesterday afternoon.
WATCH BELOW:
This video shows an offshore turbine near Arklow,Co.Wicklow that was struck by lightning earlier today.. pic.twitter.com/EClC63va9V— Padraig O'Reilly Photographer (@padraig_reilly) October 19, 2022
The turbine fire reportedly burned out without the emergency services' intervention.
