Popular wildlife park welcomes first Irish-born Indian rhino

The rare species is the third Indian rhino to be born in any zoo worldwide this year and there is only 3,300 thought to be living in the wild.
The first-ever baby Indian rhino was born in Ireland at Fota Wildlife Park, County Cork, last month (September 19).
The rare species is one of three Indian rhinos to be born in any zoo worldwide this year and there is only 3,300 thought to be living in the wild.
**A first for Fota Wildlife Park!** We're delighted to announce the birth of a baby male Indian rhino, who was born on 19th Sept to Mum, Maya and Dad, Jamil. This is the first Indian rhino birth for Fota and Ireland #IndianRhino #Conservation— Fota Wildlife Park (@fotawildlife) October 13, 2022
Images by @DKanePhoto pic.twitter.com/DqiszpfepQ
The unnamed male calf is settled at the park alongside his mother Maya who was born in Rotterdam Zoo and father Jamil who came to Fota from the UK in 2015.
The Indian rhino, which is distinguishable by its one horn, is listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.