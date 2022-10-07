Food safety allergen alert in batch of beer

An allergen alert has been issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) due to the presence of an undeclared ingredient in a batch of popular beer.
According to the FSAI, hazelnut was detected in a batch (24F281B, best before 8/10/31) of To Øl X Omnipollo Brewtrance beer.
As the ingredient was not listed on the label, this may make the affected batch unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of nuts (hazelnuts).
Roy Keane with, from PG Duffy & Sons, Conor Duffy, Eithne Duffy & Pat Duffy. Also, Tom and Philomena Geoghegan with Neil Plunkett from Citroën
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.