Extra commuter services planned by Irish Rail later this year

Extra train services are planned for a number of commuter belt areas including to and from Newbridge, Hazelhatch and Kilcoole along with additional services for Mayo, Carlow and Tullamore, Irish Rail has announced.

The proposed new Irish Rail timetable also includes improved journey times on the Limerick to Ballybrophy line.

The changes include 12 additional off-peak services between Newbridge and Heuston and a new return mid-morning service between Heuston and Carlow.

Key elements of the proposed new timetables are:

Earlier first service on Monday to Friday between Dundalk/Drogheda and Pearse, which is also extended to Grand Canal Dock.

Changes to give a better spread of service on Dublin/Drogheda route in evening peak:New Commuter service 16:09 hrs Connolly to Drogheda Monday to Friday

This replaces the 17:12 hrs Connolly/Balbriggan service Monday to Friday 17:13 hrs Pearse – Newry service will now additionally serve Malahide.

More services to call at Kilcoole on Rosslare Europort/Dublin Connolly services all week.

Twelve additional off-peak Commuter services between Newbridge and Heuston, resulting in trains every 30 minutes Monday to Friday.

Extra services between Hazelhatch and Grand Canal Dock, via Phoenix Park Tunnel on Monday to Friday.

A new return mid-morning service between Heuston and Carlow on Monday to Friday.

07:00 hrs Waterford to Heuston will additionally serve Kilkenny at 07:28 hrs; train is advanced to 06:50 hrs from Waterford, but no change to arrival time in Heuston at 09:00 hrs as a result.

A new 07:08 hrs Athlone/Westport service Monday to Friday providing a service for regional commuters along the line.

A new 05:05 hrs service from Ballina to Manulla which will connect with the advanced 05:15 hrs Westport/Heuston service Monday to Friday.

The 07:30 hrs Athlone/Galway service will now commence from Tullamore at 06:50 hrs on Monday to Friday, and additionally serve Clara. There will be no change to the timings between Athlone and Galway.

Slight changes to evening services between Cork and Mallow providing a consistent 30 min frequency between 16:25 hrs and 19:25 hrs from Cork.

Later last services to Cobh and Midleton Monday to Saturday.

Improved journey times on Limerick/Ballybrophy services via Nenagh due to recent infrastructure works, resulting in a 15-minute time saving.

A number of other minor schedule alterations to improve punctuality.

Irish Rail is looking for feedback on the changes that are due to begin on December 11th.

It states: "Iarnród Éireann in conjunction with the National Transport Authority is planning to implement timetable alterations from 11th December 2022. The company has published details of the proposed schedule and invites the public to submit feedback in advance of the finalisation of the new timetable".

Full details of the proposed changes can be found here

The consultation survey is open until Sunday 2nd October 2022.