18 Sept 2022

Gardaí urge attendees of National Ploughing Championships to follow traffic arrangements

Mary MCFadden

18 Sept 2022 7:06 PM

An Garda Síochána is urging attendees of the National Ploughing Championships to follow traffic arrangements on the days of the event. 

The annual agricultural show - which draws over 1,700 exhibitors and hundreds of thousands of visitors - takes place at Ratheniska in Co Laois from Tuesday September 20 to Thursday September 22. 

As large crowds are expected to attend, Gardaí advise anyone travelling to allow additional journey time, and to follow directional signage and instructions of Gardaí along the routes. 

Motorists are advised to ignore directions on Sat Nav devices and to instead follow the specific directions of signs, Gardaí and stewards. 

Those with a vehicle pass are asked to make sure it is clearly displayed on the front window.

The Garda traffic plan includes a number of colour-coded routes including Blue for those travelling from Cork/Munster, Brown for traffic travelling from Limerick/Kerry/South West, Green for West/North West, Grey for Kilkenny/South East, Purple for Dublin/Leinster/the North, and Yellow for Carlow/South East. 

All of the traffic plans can be viewed in detail via videos here

