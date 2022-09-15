Irish troops preparing for overseas deployment as peacekeepers praised by Coveney

Irish troops preparing to tour overseas as peacekeepers have been reviewed by the Minister for Defence ahead of their deployment.

Minister Simon Coveney, who is also Minister for Foreign Affairs, reviewed members of the 66th Infantry Group today (September 15) as they prepare for service in the coming weeks with the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) on the Golan Heights.

Speaking during the Review, Minister Coveney said, “For over a half a century now, our Defence Forces have played a vital role as peacekeepers throughout the world. We have an honourable tradition of supporting the United Nations in the cause of peace and security. You, the men and women of the 66th Infantry Group, are the latest to continue this long and proud tradition."

Soldiers from 22 counties across Ireland are represented in the 130-strong contingent deploying to UNDOF, with more than a third about to deploy on their first tour of duty overseas.

The minister continued: "As peacekeepers, you play an important part in improving the lives of citizens on the ground and of vulnerable communities. In many instances, conflict can have devastating consequences, leading to increased numbers of migrants, refugees and internally displaced persons as we have seen with the conflict in Ukraine.

"Ireland's continuing participation in UNDOF and other peacekeeping operations, promotes a positive image of Ireland and its Defence Forces. This is true also both within the international community at the United Nations, and with the local communities you are called on to serve. All of you leaving for Syria are keepers of a proud flame of service and loyalty.”

The minister concluded by congratulating the members of the 66th Infantry Group, led by Lieutenant Colonel David McNamara, on their achievements to date and wished them a safe and successful mission.

A contingent of the Permanent Defence Force has deployed to UNDOF at the request of the United Nations since 2013.

The 66th Infantry Group will replace personnel of the 65th at Camp Faouar on the Syrian side of the area of separation when they deploy in the coming weeks.