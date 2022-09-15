Search

15 Sept 2022

Glanbia Co-op shareholders vote in favour of name change to 'Tirlán'

Tirlán chairman John Murphy

Reporter:

David Power

15 Sept 2022 4:50 PM

Shareholders in Glanbia Co-operative Society Limited have voted overwhelmingly in favour of changing its name to 'Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited'.

Following the result at the Special General Meeting (SGM) in Kilkenny on Thursday, Glanbia Co-op will now transition to its new identity over the coming months.

The vote follows the Co-op’s agreement with Glanbia plc last year to acquire the full ownership of the dairy and grain operating business, formerly known as Glanbia Ireland and now trading under Tirlán.

As a result of the transaction, Glanbia Co-op and its businesses were required to transition to a new name. Glanbia plc will retain its current name. Both organisations operate as separate entities.

Combining the Irish words ‘Tír’ for land and ‘Lán’ for full, Tirlán stands for ‘Land of Abundance’ and represents the deep connection and relationship between the Co-op, its people and the land they nurture together to farm and sustain.

John Murphy, Chairman of Tirlán, said: “I’m delighted that our shareholders have given a resounding vote in favour of adopting our new identity Tirlán. We have received a hugely positive endorsement from our customers in Ireland and overseas, our suppliers and our employees.

“This is a historic day in the evolution of our Co-op. Today’s vote marks a key step on our journey as a united organisation under a single name that is working to deliver for our farmers and our communities.

 “We can all look forward to seeing our Tirlán branding rolled out in our production facilities, on our fleet of tankers and in our retail branches in the weeks and months ahead.”

Tirlán is a world-class food and nutrition co-operative, with a diverse portfolio of quality ingredients, leading consumer and agri brands. From its base in the south-east of Ireland, Tirlán sources its high-quality dairy and grains from a network of over 6,000 farm families who are at the heart of the business.

Tirlán’s portfolio includes many of Ireland’s best known and most loved Irish dairy brands, such as Avonmore, Kilmeaden, Premier, Wexford and international brands such as GAIN Animal  Nutrition, Truly Grass Fed, Millac and Solmiko nutritional milk proteins.

As a co-operative, Tirlán is 100% farmer-owned, with 11 high-tech processing facilities, 52 agri-branches and over 2,100 employees. Sales revenue this year is forecast to exceed €3 billion.

