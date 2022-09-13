Search

13 Sept 2022

'A gesture of solidarity' - Irish bishops to pray for Ukraine in upcoming Day of Prayer

'A gesture of solidarity' - Irish bishops to pray for Ukraine in upcoming Day of Prayer

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

13 Sept 2022 11:15 AM

Bishops across Ireland will lead a special day of prayer for peace in Ukraine this week. 

Irish clergy will participate in a Day of Prayer tomorrow (Wednesday September 14) on the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, which will be celebrated in a particularly solemn way in the Eastern Rite. 

Speaking ahead of the Day of Prayer, Archbishop Eamon Martin said, "As a gesture of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, who have been stricken by war since the 24 February, it is proposed that a day of prayer be held throughout the whole continent. 

"I welcome this powerful prayerful initiative and invite everyone to pray in a special way for peace in Ukraine on Wednesday.” 

A message from Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski, Apostolic visitator for Ukrainians resident in Ireland and Northern Ireland, stated: "We are now in the seventh month since the 24 February full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia. President Putin was sure that he would overrun Ukraine in three short days. 

"He did not expect that the people of Ukraine, regardless of their ethnic background, religious affiliation or language group, love their country and are determined to defend it. For Ukrainians there is no going back to the tyranny and oppression that generations experienced under Russian imperial and Soviet rule from the middle of the 17th century. When the Soviet Union dissolved in 1991, the people of Eastern Europe, including Russia, had hope for the future, and, until Putin’s first invasion in 2014, Ukraine had made great progress as a post-Soviet state." 

He continued: "It is truly hard for us to believe that such a war could even be possible, with the kind of horrific brutality against the civilian population that we have seen in the last seven months. At the same time, we are inspired to see how the people of Western Europe have opened their hearts to the thousands that have fled harm’s way seeking temporary refuge. 

"In this effort communities across Ireland have also extended their traditional and world-famous Irish hospitality to newly-arrived Ukrainians, for which I am particularly grateful. The struggle is not over yet, and the cost of rebuilding will be unimaginable—broken lives and families, destroyed homes, villages, farmlands, cities, infrastructure. But for now, we give glory to God for his many blessings, and for the grace he has shown us through the kindness and generosity of the wonderful people of Ireland." 

Bishop Nowakowski also included a prayer for Ukraine for the Day of Prayer (below): 

Prayer for Ukraine (composed by Bishop Kenneth Nowakowski)

Almighty and Great God,

accept our gratitude for your boundless mercy towards us.

Hear the supplication of our afflicted hearts for the land and people of Ukraine,

as they confront foreign aggression and invasion.

Open the eyes of those who have been overtaken by a spirit of deception and violence, that they be horrified by their works.

Grant victory over the powers of evil that have arisen and bless Ukraine with your gifts of liberty, peace, tranquility, and good fortune.

We implore you, O Merciful God,

look with grace upon those who courageously defend their land. Remember the mothers and fathers, the innocent children,

widows and orphans, the disabled and helpless,

those seeking shelter and refuge,

who reach out to you and to their fellow human beings looking for mercy and compassion.

Bless the hearts of those who have already shown great generosity and solidarity, and those who prepare to receive their Ukrainian brothers and sisters in Ukraine’s greatest time of need.

Bring us together as your children, your creation,

and instil in us your strength, wisdom and understanding.

May you be praised and glorified,

now and forever, and to the ages of ages. Amen.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media