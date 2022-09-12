Minister for Children signs order making birth information accessible from October

The Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has signed an order making birth information and tracing services accessible from October 3.

Minister Roderic O'Gorman today (September 12) signed the order providing the services under the new Birth Information and Tracing Act.

The Act provides a full and clear right of access to birth certificates, birth and early life information, where available, for all persons who were adopted, boarded out, the subject of an illegal birth registration or who otherwise have questions in relation to their origins.

It also allows for access to available information by a child of a relevant person where their parent has died, and for access by the next of kin of children who died in an institution.

Minister O'Gorman said, "This Act finally and conclusively addresses the wrongful denial of people's identity rights over many decades in this State. We have finally found a way to provide a clear right for each person to full and unredacted access to all of his or her information where available.

"Now, as all affected persons will be able to avail of these new provisions, allowing unfettered access to their birth information, we will be able to see the positive, real world impact of the work we have undertaken on this Act.”

Applications for records can be made to the Adoption Authority of Ireland and Tusla, the Child and Family Agency. A bespoke website, www.birthinfo.ie, has been established for persons seeking to make an application or seeking further information.

