30 Aug 2022

Man and woman killed in Co Cork collision

30 Aug 2022 6:05 PM

A man and a woman have died following a collision involving several vehicles in Co Cork.

At approximately 11am on Tuesday, gardai and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a car transporter and three cars on the N28 at the Shannon Park roundabout in Carrigaline.

The occupants of one of the cars, a man and woman both understood to be in their 80s, were pronounced dead at the scene at short time later.

They have since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital.

The driver of a second car was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

His injures are not described as life-threatening.

The drivers of the transporter and third car involved in the collision were both medically assessed at the scene, but did not require hospital treatment.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are currently examining the scene and vehicles involved.

Traffic diversions are expected to remain in place for a number of hours.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N28 in the Shannon Park area between 10.45 and 11am with camera footage, including dash cam, to make it available to them.

