RSA urges motorists to allow enough space for cyclists while overtaking

Motorists are being advised to give at least one metre of space when overtaking cyclists.
That's according to the Road Safety Authority (RSA) who today (August 30) issued safety advice urging motorists to "always give cyclists enough space to pedal safe".
In speed zones of 50km/h or under, a minimum of 1 metre of space should be given while overtaking cyclists, with a distance of 1.5 metres in speed zones over 50km/h.
Drivers, in speed zones of 50km/h or under, always give at least 1m of space when overtaking a cyclist— RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) August 30, 2022
In speed zones over 50km/h, always keep a distance of at least 1.5m when overtaking a cyclist
Drivers, always give cyclists enough space to pedal safe. #VisionZero pic.twitter.com/tnXDkoPSlj
The RSA is encouraging extra vigilance as children return to schools and school-going traffic increases, including children cycling, walking or scooting to school.
The safety organisation is also reminding people travelling in cars - whether driver or passenger - to wear a seat belt before setting off on journeys.
In a post published on Twitter yesterday afternoon (August 29), the RSA stated: "No-one ever died asking their mates to wear their seat belt. Every time, every trip, everybody belt up."
The advice to everyone travelling in a car, whether driving or a passenger, is to always wear your seat belt before you set off. No-one ever died asking their mates to wear their seat belt. Every time, every trip, everybody belt up. #VisionZero pic.twitter.com/tQqT61xjNc— RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) August 29, 2022
