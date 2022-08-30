Gardaí seek witnesses to assault which left man and woman with serious injuries

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to the serious assault of a man and woman at a house in Co Cork.

According to Gardaí, emergency services were alerted to an altercation involving a group of males at a house in Innishmore Square, Ballincollig shortly before 1am today (Tuesday August 30).

A man in his 60s and woman in her 30s were injured in the course of the incident and were removed from the scene by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

Their injuries are understood to be serious but not life threatening.

The scene was preserved overnight and is currently being examined by local Garda scenes-of-crime officers.

An investigation into all of the circumstances of this incident is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station at 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.