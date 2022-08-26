Search

26 Aug 2022

Back to School | 6 TikTok lunchbox hacks for easy morning prep

Back to School | 6 TikTok lunchbox hacks for easy morning prep

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Aug 2022 1:14 PM

When a new school year begins, it’s easy to fall back into the same old habits with packed lunches – offering up the same staples week in, week out.

But with a few tweaks and recipe ideas you can create delicious and nutritious selections that are pretty to look at too.

Over on TikTok, there are lots of amazing tips for simple recipes, snacks and organisation hacks to help parents out.

Here are six ideas to inspire your back to school lunchbox efforts…

1. Slice up some apple donuts


Instead of messing around with a fiddly (and very sharp) apple corer, cut horizontal slices and use a mini biscuit cutter to remove the middle, creating cute little apple ‘donuts’ that help towards kids’ all-important five-a-day fruit and veg portions.

2. Thread some fruit skewers

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jaime Dae (@jaimedae)

Another way to make your five-a-day more appealing, fruit skewers are easy to make and slot into lunchboxes – simply thread berries or cubes of fruit onto wooden sticks and you’re done.

You can really get creative by using lots of different fruits to creative rainbow-hued skewers or by cutting out interesting shapes.

3. Rolled oat pancakes instead of sandwiches

 

A clever way to get more fibre, protein and iron into your kids’ diet, quick and easy savoury rolled oat pancakes (which you could add spinach to for extra vitamins) can be sandwiched together with cream cheese or hummus to create a healthier alternative to sliced white bread sarnies.

4. Use cupcake cases as dividers


Great for adding mini portions of berries, nuts, olives, chopped fruit or veggies and dips, plastic cupcake cases fit snugly into lunchboxes and are easy to wash and reuse.

5. Roll sushi sandwiches


Taking inspiration from Japanese maki rolls, these sandwich alternatives take up less space in lunchboxes, leaving more room for healthy snacks.

Start by flattening your bread with a rolling pin, add your filling (things like tuna or egg mayo, cream cheese and hummus work well), roll tightly, then slice into bite-sized chunks.

6. Make breakfast for lunch

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jessica Woo (@sulheejessica)

Batch cook mini pancakes on a Sunday so you can make a ‘breakfast for lunch’ box with your kids’ favourite toppings in separate compartments, whether it’s ham and grated cheese, bananas and peanut butter, or strawberries and hazelnut spread.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media