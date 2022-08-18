Second arrest made over serious assault at Co Wicklow house

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a serious attack on a man at a house in Co Wicklow.

Two men were taken into custody on Thursday by gardai investigating the assault of another man at a house on the Ashfield estate in Arklow in the early hours of Tuesday August 2.

The injured man was discovered at about 2.30am with “wounds to the head”.

He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin, before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Gardai said a man in his 20s, was arrested on Thursday evening.

He is being detained at Wicklow garda station.

The arrest came after a man in his 40s was arrested and taken into custody at Bray garda station on Thursday morning.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area between 12.30-2.30am and who may have witnessed anything.

Anyone who may have camera footage from the area has been asked to make it available to the gardai.

Contact Arklow garda station on 0402 32304 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.