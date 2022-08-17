Search

17 Aug 2022

Ireland to host agri-food event as it aims to be sustainable food world leader

Ireland to host agri-food event as it aims to be sustainable food world leader

Reporter:

David Power

17 Aug 2022 6:03 PM

Ireland aims to be a world leader in sustainable food systems as part of a ten-year-strategy and is due to host an agri-food policy event in support of this in Dublin in October, it has been announced. 

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD, confirmed on Wednesday that he will host an event on agri-food policy, ‘Food Vision 2030 : A World Leader in Sustainable Food Systems’,  in Dublin Castle on Thursday, 13th October.

Minister McConalogue said: “Ireland’s agri-food sector’s ambition is to be a ‘World Leader in Sustainable Food Systems’, as expressed in Food Vision 2030, a ten-year strategy developed by the sector itself and launched last year.  I believe that the detailed missions set out in Food Vision have the potential to transform our agriculture, food, forestry and marine sector in the period to 2030, with sustainability in all its dimensions, environmental, economic and social, at its core.

"Ireland has a reputation for producing safe, high-quality food and drink, with record exports of over €15 billion in 2021. We need to safeguard that reputation by improving sustainability in all its forms, particularly for our farmers and fishers, who are the bedrock of our sector, in cooperation with agri-food businesses and rural & coastal communities. I am looking forward to hosting this important event in October,” Minister McConalogue said.

Further details on the conference will be confirmed later.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media