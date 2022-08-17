Search

17 Aug 2022

Almost 500 admitted patients waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals today (August 17)

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

17 Aug 2022 1:37 PM

Almost 500 admitted patients are waiting on trolleys in hospitals nationwide today (August 17). 

According to the latest report from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), a total 466 patients are waiting for beds in Irish hospitals with 412 in emergency departments and 54 in wards. 

The INMO counts the number of patients admitted to acute hospitals waiting for free beds every morning at 8am, with patients often treated on trolleys in corridors, chairs in waiting rooms or wherever space is available. 

Today's figure is almost double the number of patients waiting on trolleys at the same time last year (284). 

University Hospital Galway and University Hospital Limerick are the most overcrowded hospitals in the country today, with 59 and 53 people waiting on trolleys respectively. 

Currently, 44 people are waiting at Cork University Hospital, while 40 are without beds at St Vincent's University Hospital. 

Thirty one patients are on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital, with 16 at Letterkenny University Hospital. 

Just six hospitals out of 32 included in the INMO's report are free from overcrowding today. 

Local News

