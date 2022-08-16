Irish teenagers missing in separate cases located safe and well, Gardaí confirm

A teenage boy missing from his home for over a week has been located.
According to Gardaí, 13-year-old Jimmy Reynolds - described as being approximately 6 foot in height with a stocky build, short dark hair and brown eyes - went missing from his Cappoquin home in Co Waterford on August 9.
He has now been found safe and well.
In a separate case, a teenage girl missing from Co Meath for three days has also been located.
Sixteen year old Leila Murray, 16 years went missing from her Ballinlough home on August 13.
An Garda Síochána would like to thank the public and the media for their assistance.
Hans Andersen alongside trainer Aidan O'Brien and jockey Ryan Moore at the Curragh racecourse in July
Sarsfields Colm Galvin win procession during the Senior B Hurling championship game against Celbridge. Photo: Sean Brilly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.