14 Aug 2022

'It is disrespectful' - Gardaí urge people not to share images of fatal public order incident

Reporter:

Reporter

14 Aug 2022 1:38 PM

Gardaí are urging people not to share images of a public order incident which resulted in a man's death. 

In a statement released today (August 14), Gardaí appealed for people to cease sharing the materials as "it is disrespectful and upsetting to the family and friends of the deceased and all persons involved in this incident". 

They also stated doing so is "unhelpful" to the Garda investigation. 

Athlone Gardaí continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning (August 13) at Church Street in Athlone. 

A post mortem on the deceased 47 year old - named as Paul 'Babs' Connolly - has been completed, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons. 

Men arrested in connection with the incident remain in Garda custody. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

Local News

