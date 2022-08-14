Search

14 Aug 2022

Man charged after seizure of 400,000 euro worth of cannabis at Galway house

Man charged after seizure of 400,000 euro worth of cannabis at Galway house

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Aug 2022 12:04 PM

A man has been arrested and charged after almost 400,000 euro worth of cannabis was seized from a house in Co Galway.

Gardai obtained a Section 26 warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, 1977 and carried out a search at a residential property in Annaghdown, Co Galway on Saturday.

During the course of the search, they seized cannabis plants and cannabis herb with an estimated combined street value of 398,400 euro.

The seized drugs will now be sent for further analysis, Gardai said.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Galway Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The man was due to appear before a special sitting of Galway District Court on Sunday morning.

The seizure is part of Operation Tara, an anti-drugs strategy that aims to target the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media