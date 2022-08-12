Man arrested after woman found dead in house

A man has been arrested after a woman in her 20s died following an assault in Co Meath.

Gardai in Kells are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman in Athboy on Friday.

Gardai were called to a house in the Rathmore area after the woman was found unresponsive in the early hours.

National Ambulance Service personnel were called to the house and the woman was declared dead at the scene.

Her body remains at the scene, which is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination.

The office of the State Pathologist and the Garda Technical Bureau have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

A man aged in his 30s was later arrested at a different location and is currently detained in Ashbourne Garda Station.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Kells Garda Station.

Inquiries are ongoing, gardai said.