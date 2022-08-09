Former US president Donald Trump to visit Ireland this month

Trump, who spent four years in the White House between 2017 and 2021, will stay at his Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, County Clare, for a two to three day visit.
Former US president Donald Trump is reportedly set to visit Ireland later this month.
Trump, who spent four years in the White House between 2017 and 2021, will stay at his Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, County Clare, for a two to three day visit according to the Irish Mirror.
The businessman last visited the five-star County Clare hotel alongside his family in 2019 before current US president Joe Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 United States presidential election.
The 76-year-old is expected to stay in Doonbeg sometime around August 25 - August 30.
It has also been reported that Trump's Irish resort could host the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series in the near future. LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman designed the Doonbeg course and is determined to take the breakaway tour to County Clare - with 2024 being suggested.
