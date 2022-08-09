Search

09 Aug 2022

Death of motorcyclist brings ongoing number of 2022 road fatalities to 99

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

09 Aug 2022 11:01 AM

A motorcyclist in his 30s has died at the scene of a road traffic collision, bringing the total number of deaths on Irish roads so far this year to 99. 

Gardaí are seeking witnesses to the collision, which occurred in the townland of Strands End, Caherciveen, Co Kerry at approximately 4.45pm yesterday evening (Monday August 8). 

The male motorcyclist (aged 37 years) was pronounced dead at the scene while the female car driver (aged early 50s) and sole occupant of the car was uninjured. 

In a social media post released this morning (August 9), An Garda Síochána states: "We urge all road users to please stay safe when driving. Don't become another statistic." 

The N70 at Strands End is currently closed in both directions as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. 

Local diversions are in place. 

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. 

Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Local News

