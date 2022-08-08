'This is hugely positive' - Local Improvement Scheme funding for roadworks across Ireland doubled

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys , has today (Monday August 8) announced that she is doubling the funding available this year for the upgrade of rural laneways and non-public roads to €22million.

The funding is being provided as part of Our Rural Future, the Government’s ambitious policy for rural development.

The announcement will see counties receive a significant increase in their allocation under the Local Improvement Scheme for 2022.

The focus of the Local Improvement Scheme is on upgrading rural laneways and non-public roads which provide access to homes, farms and outdoor amenities.

Prior to today’s announcement, each Local Authority was asked to consult with local residents and landowners and identify road and laneway projects where works could start immediately and be completed this year.

Announcing the increased funding, Minister Humphreys said:

“The recent census results show that the population of rural Ireland is growing. This is hugely positive. As part of ‘Our Rural Future’, I want to see more people living, working and raising a family in our rural communities throughout the country.

“The Local Improvement Scheme is about making life a little bit easier for those rural families who live on a laneway or non-public road. The scheme provides substantial grant aid for the upgrade of these routes and assists homeowners with the costs.

“In many cases where there are multiple homes on a lane, neighbours will work together to draw down funding under the scheme.

“The Department of Rural and Community Development is now exactly five years old. I am proud during those five years my Department has provided over €100 million under the Local Improvement Scheme.

“That funding has delivered improvements on over 3,000 roads and laneways nationwide benefitting over 13,000 rural homes. The funding I am announcing today will see a further increase in those numbers with many more homeowners benefitting.

“As Minister for Rural Development, I want to see young people building on their family land, living in the community they grew up in and seeing their children attend the local school and playing for the local GAA club – this is what our rural communities are built upon.

“I will always fight for rural homeowners and I will continue to make the case for further increases in funding under the Local Improvement Scheme.”

The funding provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development will be complemented by a local financial contribution from landowners/householders. There is a ceiling of €1,200 on the amount that any individual householder or landowner will be asked to contribute towards the cost.

This round of allocations is based on the level of works local authorities have indicated they can deliver under the scheme by the end of this year following engagement with local residents and landowners.

Details of the individual allocations can be found here.