Two men arrested after 300,000 euro cannabis haul

Two men have been arrested after the seizure of cannabis worth 300,000 euro during searches in Co Tipperary and Co Carlow, the Garda said.

The searches were carried out on Saturday as part of Operation Tara, an ongoing investigation into the activities of an organised crime group.

Gardai said they stopped a vehicle on the M7 motorway at Lisatunny at 10.50am and found about 100,000 euro worth of suspected cannabis within a concealed compartment in the boot.

Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested at the scene.

During the course of a follow-up search at a residence on the Tullow Road in Co Carlow at about 3pm, gardai conducted a search of a vehicle on the property and about 200,000 euro of suspected cannabis was located within a concealed compartment and seized.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The two men are currently being detained at Nenagh Garda Station.