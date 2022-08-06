Reaction and tributes on social media after passing of Tipp hurling star Dillon Quirke

Tom Morrisey of Limerick is tackled by Dillon Quirke of Tipperary during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3 match between Limerick and Tipperary at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.
There is widespread shock and sadness throughout Tipperary and the wider GAA family following the announcement of the death of Clonoulty Rossmore hurler Dillon Quirke, who collapsed in Semple Stadium on Friday evening during the FBD Insurance County Senior Hurling Championship tie against Kilruane MacDonagh.
Dillon passed away despite receiving medical attention on the field and en-route to hospital, resulting in a huge out-pouring of sympathy to his family, friends, the Clonoulty Rossmore club and Tipperary GAA.
Check out some of that reaction and the tributes to the wonderful Dillon below:
Tragic news of the passing of Dillon Quirke. The sporting community in Tipp are numb. A brilliant talent who was only getting better & better for club & county. All thoughts & prayers are with his family & friends in @ClonRossGAA. The bed of heaven to Dillon.— Shane McGrath (@Shaneytweet) August 5, 2022
Rest in Peace to Dillon Quirke of @TipperaryGAA— BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) August 6, 2022
and deepest sympathies to his family friends & friends.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h'anam dílis. pic.twitter.com/Jt6q9dXYzD
News about Dillon Quike is absolutely heartbreaking. A family, a club, a community and a county absolutely devastated. And Gaels everyone lost for words beyond.....heartbreaking.— Shane Ó Meachair (@someachair) August 5, 2022
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.
You just never know what's around the corner in life. Sincere condolences to the Quirke family. A dark weekend in West Tipperary. #RIPDillon pic.twitter.com/kYx084CHrq— Paul Collins (@paulcollinstipp) August 5, 2022
Shocked and saddened to hear about Dillon Quirke, the sportsfocus team had the pleasure of taking many pictures of Dillon on the field, we all agreed he was one talented hurler. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and @ClonRossGAA teammates. pic.twitter.com/IKMpNVqWK9— Sports Focus Photography (@SportsFocusIe) August 5, 2022
So sorry to hear the tragic news about Tipp hurler Dillon Quirke. Life is too short. A genuine fella who gave his all ln the hurling field. Cruel loss to family & friends. Sympathy to all at @ClonRossGAA RIP.— Stephen Gleeson (@StephenGleeson_) August 5, 2022
Impossible to get one's head around the tragedy this evening in Tipperary. RIP Dillon Quirke.— Shane Stapleton (@ShaneSaint) August 5, 2022
Lovely lad who I interviewed after he scored 0-4 v Waterford in 2020 league, when he said: “I waited all my life for this, it’s a dream come true." Taken too soon.
The Republic of Ireland women's national team have achieved their highest ever FIFA Women's World Ranking position (26th in the world). PIC: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.