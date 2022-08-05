Man arrested after allegedly smashing bottle over NI police officer's head in Co Tyrone

A 40-year-old man allegedly smashed a glass bottle over the head of a police officer during an incident in Co Tyrone.

Two police officers were injured after being attacked in Dungannon in the early hours of Friday.

The PSNI said metal garden furniture was also thrown at the officers who were in pursuit of the man.

He was later arrested.

“A man made off from police while two officers attempted to engage with him while on patrol in the Ballygawley Road area of Dungannon at around 12.10am this morning,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“Officers chased and caught up with the man and while they attempted to arrest him, he threw metal garden furniture at both officers and smashed a glass bottle over one of their heads.

“The officers both attended hospital for treatment to their injuries.”

The PSNI spokesperson said the man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including two counts of attempted grievous bodily harm, two counts of assault on police and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

“Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being part of the job,” they added.

“As a result of this incident, the number of police on the ground in the district was reduced and it is important to note the impact this can have on our capacity regarding service delivery. However, this does not prevent or deter our officers continuing to work every day to keep people safe.

“Our inquiries into this incident remain ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone with information to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 19 of 05/08/22.”