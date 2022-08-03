Search

03 Aug 2022

Majority of adults surveyed say they will have to make cuts to afford fuel

David Power

03 Aug 2022 1:45 PM

As many as 60 per cent of adults believe they will have make cuts to their spending to be able to afford fuel this winter, a survey has found. 

The survey was carried out by iReach Insights, who provide a range of research and market intelligence services in Ireland and Europe.

Gas is the most common fuel used for heating in Ireland (40%), followed by oil.

Top Oil (13%) are the top supplier for oil or solid heating fuel, while Bord Gáis Energy (37%) are the top electricity or gas heating fuel supplier.

According to iReach Insights, the average monthly fuel costs for Irish adults in 2021 was €132. However, 71% have received notice of an increase in the cost of their heating fuel, averaging at a 15% increase.

Electric Ireland (34%) is the top supplier for electricity in Ireland.

The average monthly cost for electricity in 2021 was €129, with 79% receiving notice of an increase in this cost, averaging at a 16.5% increase.

3 in 5 (61%) adults in Ireland say they’ll have to make cuts to cover increased fuel costs.

85% have a car or cars in their household. Petrol is the most popular type of car motor fuel (50%), followed by Diesel (42%). 6% use a hybrid and 3% use an electric car.

The average weekly motor fuel costs in 2021 for Irish adults was €38. Since then, 87% have noticed an increase in costs of their motor fuel. The average weekly fuel cost increase is €14.71.

iReach has built a Consumer Decisions Research Panel of 40,000 members in Ireland, delivering robust research insights. The survey questions were included in the Nationally Representative iReach Consumer Decisions Omnibus run between the 7th - 14th of July and has a 3% Confidence Interval and 95% Confidence Level.

