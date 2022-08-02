Driver travelling 188km/h among hundreds caught speeding during Garda operation

Hundreds of drivers nationwide are due to receive fines after being caught speeding during a Garda operation.
Over 100,000 vehicles were monitored on Irish roads yesterday (Monday August 1) by An Garda Síochána's road safety partners, GoSafe, which detected a total of 484 drivers travelling at excess speeds.
A vehicle travelling 167km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N20 at Ballymartin, Blarney, Co Cork and another travelling 188km/h on the M8 in North Kilworth are among the highest speeds detected.
It comes as Gardaí confirm a total of 96 families have lost loved ones on Irish roads so far this year.
Yesterday, our Road Safety Partners GoSafe monitored over 104,922 vehicles across the road network. 484 drivers were detected for speeding and will be issued with Fixed Charge Notices.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 2, 2022
For a breakdown of the highest speeds detected please see here: https://t.co/s0N0VNaJdh pic.twitter.com/uSxxRin5u6
In a social media post published today (August 2), Gardaí stated, "A single life lost on our roads is too many. [Ninety six] deaths on Irish roads this year so far is a large increase on 2021 statistics at this time. The World Health Organisation has estimated that a 5% reduction in average speed could see a 30% reduction in fatal collisions."
Drivers caught speeding during yesterday's operation will be issued with Fixed Charge Notices.
The full list of highest speeds detected is available here.
Ardclough Ben Reddan goes past the challenge of Lexilip Kevin O'Donnell in the UPMC Group B game at Hawkfield. Photo: Sean Brilly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.