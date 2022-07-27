Cabinet approves legislation that will pave way to safe-access zones

The Cabinet has approved legislation that will see safe-access zones set up outside facilities that provide abortion services.

The exclusion zones will be established within 100 metres of all healthcare facilities that currently provides or can provide termination of pregnancy services.

This will include the premises of hospitals, community care and secondary care centres, including general practitioners.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said he wants to see the legislation enacted this year.

Everyone has a right to be treated with dignity and respect when accessing, or providing, medical care. Gov has just approved Heads of Bill detailing how we plan to legislate for the designation of Safe Access Zones that will safeguard access to termination of pregnancy services. pic.twitter.com/qRJFVD3DsA — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) July 27, 2022

Under the proposed laws, conduct which intentionally or reasonably influences the decision of a person either availing of or providing termination services will be banned within the zones.

This includes interfering with any service provider, or any person accessing abortion services or blocking access to a healthcare premises.

It also includes any behaviour that communicates in such a way as to deter or dissuade, or attempt to deter or dissuade, a person from accessing termination of pregnancy services.

Under the proposed laws, anti-abortion protesters could be fined or jailed for holding demonstrations outside healthcare facilities that provide termination services.

A range of penalties will be available to the courts where a person is convicted of an offence under the proposed legislation.

Mr Donnelly said he was “delighted” the Government agreed to the heads of bill.

“Nobody should be harassed, insulted, intimidated or interfered with in any way, or have their decision to access lawfully available healthcare services subject to attempted unsolicited influence by strangers,” Mr Donnelly said.

“The heads of bill designate specified healthcare premises and 100 metres surrounding their perimeter as safe-access zones.

“The introduction of safe-access zones will protect the freedom to access termination of services without impediment and the privacy and dignity of women accessing health services, as well as the service providers, and their staff in the course of their duties and responsibilities.”

Mr Donnelly said: “I am looking forward to working with my colleagues on the Oireachtas Committee on Health to progress the heads of bill.

“Introducing safe access legislation is a Government priority and I am pleased to have reached this important milestone in the process.

“I wish to acknowledge the helpful public discussion on safe access zones over recent months, and in particular the work of the Together for Safety group in informing the development of legislative proposals.

“I am committed to seeing the Bill drafted as quickly as possible so it can be introduced to the Oireachtas, and I would appreciate support for that Bill when it is introduced.”

Eilis Mulroy, of the Pro Life Campaign, said the Government’s plan to introduce exclusion zones sets a “very dangerous precedent for denying freedom of expression and the right to peacefully assemble in public areas”.

He added: “The proposal being put forward is a wholly disproportionate response to the risk that a tiny number of people may at some point in the future engage in harassing behaviour close to an abortion facility.

“No-one wants to see people harassed when approaching a hospital or GP surgery.

“Where such incidents do occur, the authorities already have wide-ranging powers to deal with the situation under existing public order laws.”

She described the proposals as “regressive and draconian”.