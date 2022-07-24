Search

24 Jul 2022

Firefighters rescue people from cars and homes as floods hit north-west

Firefighters rescue people from cars and homes as floods hit north-west

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jul 2022 2:22 PM

Firefighters tackled almost 50 emergency calls relating to flooding after the north-west of the country was battered with heavy rain.

There was a Met Office yellow weather warning in place in the area on Saturday evening.

Donegal, Tyrone and Derry were the areas worst hit. 

The Met Office has also issued a fresh yellow weather warning for rain applying across Northern Ireland from noon to 9pm on Sunday.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it received 106 emergency calls related to flooding between 7pm on Saturday to 1.30am on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to 49 incidents.

One person was rescued from a vehicle in water, and five people were rescued after becoming trapped within flooded properties.

Donegal County Council reported that heavy rain in East Inishowen has resulted in damage to roads and bridges in the area.

It warned of significant debris on the main Muff to Moville road, and on Sunday morning asked the public to avoid journeys in the area.

On Sunday police in Northern Ireland urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads in Derry and Strabane, adding a number of routes are flooded and impassable.

DUP Foyle MLA Gary Middleton said the heavy rain has had a “devastating impact” on many properties across the area.

He said several businesses have been damaged by flooding in the Eglinton area.

On Saturday evening, the Western Health Trust said the Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry had to temporarily close some sections of the emergency department, while events at the Foyle Maritime Festival on Saturday evening were closed for the health and safety of visitors and staff.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media