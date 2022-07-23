Search

23 Jul 2022

Third Covid-19 booster recommended for pensioners and immunosuppressed

Third Covid-19 booster recommended for pensioners and immunosuppressed

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

23 Jul 2022 5:54 PM

A third Covid-19 vaccine booster has been recommended for pensioners and the immunosuppressed in Ireland.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has accepted the latest recommendations by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

The recommendations include a third booster for those aged 65 years and older, and those aged 12-64 years who are immunocompromised.

A second booster shot has been recommended for healthcare workers, for those aged 50-64 years, for those aged 12-49 years who have an underlying medical condition or are residents of long-term care facilities and for pregnant women at 16 weeks or later who have not already received a booster vaccine in their current pregnancy.

A first booster has also been recommended for those aged 5-11 years who are immunocompromised.

NIAC has also recommended that Covid-19 vaccines may be given at the same time as the seasonal influenza vaccines.

Mr Donnelly welcomed the update to Ireland’s vaccination programme.

“We have very high protection in the population thanks to our successful vaccine programme,” he said.

“The autumn vaccination programme will ensure we continue to protect the most vulnerable in our communities.

“The evidence suggests that a second booster dose may reduce infection rates, which would benefit healthcare workers and help sustain the healthcare system coming into the winter months.

“The main purpose of vaccination is to prevent serious illness, hospitalisation and death.

“Hybrid immunity resulting from infection and booster vaccination confers stronger protection than infection alone. As such, I urge anyone yet to receive their primary course or booster vaccine do so as soon as possible.”

Interim chief medical officer Breda Smyth added: “There is clear evidence that the Omicron variant has been less severe than previous variants due to the high uptake of vaccines.

“While we have seen a recent surge in infections, this has thankfully not translated into the same pressure on our hospitals and people getting severely unwell.

“Covid-19 vaccines have been remarkably effective in this regard.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media