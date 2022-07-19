Ireland set for thunderstorms and high temperatures as weather warnings issued

Two weather warnings have been issued for Ireland, with high temperatures and thunderstorms to hit Munster and Leinster.

Met Eireann issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning until 9pm on Tuesday for parts of Ulster, Munster, and Leinster, including Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Carlow, Cork, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wicklow, and Wexford.

The weather service added that there was potential for heavy rainfall and some localised flooding.

Meanwhile, Leinster was the hottest province on Tuesday with a high temperature of 28C recorded.

It represented a significant drop from the high temperature of 33C recorded in Dublin on Monday.

Rain is expected across the east and south overnight, with the rest of the country remaining drier despite a few isolated showers.

Pollen levels will range from moderate to high across the country, with the worst levels seen in Leinster and Munster.

Despite the warnings, the weather was welcomed by sun-worshippers in the capital.

Warm this afternoon with highs of 28°C in Leinster & 21°C elsewhere. Some thundery showers will persist during the afternoon & evening, though many areas will stay dry. Sunny spells developing, especially towards the south.

Suzanne Moore, who is from Dublin originally but now lives in the US state of Connecticut, told the PA news agency that she welcomed the hot weather.

“I think it’s fantastic – shorts and a top on a Tuesday, you can’t beat it,” she said.

“I packed a sweater, I haven’t used it yet.

“It’s been great actually, I probably didn’t pack the right clothes, jeans and sweaters.

“It’s gorgeous, it’s lovely, God bless Dublin, and God bless Ireland.

“May the beautiful weather continue, and you can all get a nice tan like me.

However, Marie Jeppsson Smith, who is visiting Dublin from Sweden, said the weather was “too hot” for her.

“It’s too hot for me, I’d prefer it cooler,” she said.

When asked whether the heat worries her, she added: “Yes, it does. The environment is very important to me.

“In the evenings it can be quite nice, but in a heatwave like this, it can still be too hot in the evenings. And I’ve noticed so many people actually go indoors and have their meals inside instead of sitting outside in the sun.”

It comes after Ireland recorded its hottest temperature in more than a century as parts of Dublin reached 33C, according to Met Eireann.

Data from Met Eireann shows that temperatures soared to 33C at Phoenix Park in the capital on Monday, making it provisionally the hottest day ever recorded in July.

It also breaks the high temperature record for the 21st and 20th century.

In Great Britain, temperatures provisionally exceeded 40C for the first time on Tuesday.

However it was a cooler day in Northern Ireland with rain showers in several areas

The temperature reached 26C in parts of Co Down according to the Met Office, but the service noted that the “best/worst of the heat is over though for us”.