Search

20 Jul 2022

 Man's face and hands seriously injured after Northern Ireland knife attack - PSNI

 Man's face and hands seriously injured after Northern Ireland knife attack - PSNI

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Jul 2022 11:21 AM

A man suffered serious facial injuries when he was attacked with a blade in Co Antrim.

Detectives are appealing for information about Saturday’s attack in Glenavy.

A PSNI spokesman said: “At approximately 7.40pm, we received a report that a man aged in his 20s had been attacked with what is believed to have been a bladed weapon at a property in the Glenavy Parade area of the town.

“Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, attended the scene and the victim, who had sustained serious injuries to his face and hand, was taken to hospital for treatment.

“A short time later, a man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon to cause an indictable offence.

“He remains in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the attack, or who may have dash-cam or other footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 1578 of July 16 2022.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media