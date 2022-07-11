Search

11 Jul 2022

Emergency services respond to two serious road collisions in 24 hours

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

11 Jul 2022 6:13 PM

Two serious road traffic collisions have occurred on Irish roads in the last 24 hours. 

According to An Garda Síochána, emergency services were alerted to collisions in Co Sligo and Co Kerry yesterday (Sunday July 10) and today (Monday July 11) respectively. 

Shortly after 3pm yesterday, Gardaí were alerted to an incident involving a car and a jeep on the N15 at Creevykeel, Cliffoney, Co Sligo. 

The occupants of both vehicles (three women and one man) were removed from the scene by ambulance to Sligo General Hospital. 

A woman aged 70 who was travelling in the car was later pronounced dead in hospital. 

In Tralee, a collision between a pedestrian and a car occurred at approximately 1.10am on the Brewery Road this morning. 

The pedestrian - a male in his teens - received serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Cork University Hospital. 

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed the collisions to contact them. 

Any road users who were travelling in the areas with camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to Gardaí. 

Contact Sligo Garda Station at 071 9157000, Tralee Garda Station at 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

